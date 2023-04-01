Aspiriant LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $225.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.58 and a 200-day moving average of $209.74. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

