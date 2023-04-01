Aspiriant LLC Sells 161 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.61. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

