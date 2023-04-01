AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AST SpaceMobile stock. Skaana Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,837 shares during the period. AST SpaceMobile accounts for approximately 0.5% of Skaana Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

ASTSW stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.