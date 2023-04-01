AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives £117.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £117.61 ($144.50).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($165.87) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($159.72) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($152.35) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.39) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of LON AZN opened at £112.32 ($138.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £109.55 and its 200-day moving average price is £108.05. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,399 ($115.48) and a 52-week high of £128.28 ($157.62). The company has a market cap of £174.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6,568.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($2.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,976.61%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

