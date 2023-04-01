Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Update

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 217,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of ATXS opened at $13.30 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $223.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,901,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after acquiring an additional 989,661 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,681,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,033,000 after acquiring an additional 681,199 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 680,954 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,709,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.
