Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the February 28th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATCMF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Atico Mining has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

