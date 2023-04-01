Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Trading Down 2.6%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $24.00. 32,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 224,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATAT. Bank of America began coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price target on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 11.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

