aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) versus Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Critical Review

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma N/A -54.44% -46.19% Replimune Group N/A -34.81% -30.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Replimune Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.39 million 10.74 -$45.34 million ($1.60) -1.31 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$118.04 million ($2.86) -6.17

Institutional & Insider Ownership

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

99.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Replimune Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for aTyr Pharma and Replimune Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Replimune Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. Replimune Group has a consensus target price of $51.86, indicating a potential upside of 193.64%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Replimune Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

