Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.90

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 178218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$320.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.02.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$69.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

