Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.90

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 178218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.31.
Aurora Cannabis Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$320.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.02.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.