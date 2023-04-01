Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 627.83 ($7.71).

Several analysts have issued reports on AUTO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 441 ($5.42) to GBX 405 ($4.98) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Numis Securities upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 749 ($9.20) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Auto Trader Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.21) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 616.20 ($7.57) on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 479.80 ($5.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 681 ($8.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The stock has a market cap of £5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,464.80, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 599.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 567.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,200.00%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

