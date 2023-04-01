Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost Sells 2,847 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Autodesk Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $208.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

