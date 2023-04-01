Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Stock Price Down 25%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) shares were down 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 169,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,369,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$20.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

