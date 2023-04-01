AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Up 24.3% in March

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 728,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.11. AXT has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AXT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 116,977 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 417,483 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 51,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

