Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Banc of California Price Performance

BANC stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 13,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $222,214.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,307.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Banc of California by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Banc of California by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Banc of California by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.