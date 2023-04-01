Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BBVA opened at $7.05 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.3333 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

