Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.76.

Banco Santander Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SAN opened at $3.69 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

