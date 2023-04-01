Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

BANR stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78. Banner has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $75.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. abrdn plc grew its stake in Banner by 558.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 452,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,568,000 after buying an additional 383,331 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 376.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,363,000 after purchasing an additional 370,545 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth $20,165,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $21,656,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth $13,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

