Barclays Boosts Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 2,450

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 2,400 ($29.49) to GBX 2,450 ($30.10) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Wizz Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.63) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,360 ($29.00) to GBX 3,200 ($39.32) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($34.40) to GBX 3,400 ($41.77) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,028.57.

Wizz Air stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

