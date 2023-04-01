Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $22.50 Average PT from Analysts

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 870.94. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Bausch + Lomb had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.