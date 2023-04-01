Beauty Health’s (SKIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Beauty Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.50.
NASDAQ SKIN opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $18.68.
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
