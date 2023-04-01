Beauty Health’s (SKIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Beauty Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $21,369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Beauty Health by 390.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,408 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Beauty Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,216 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 6,910.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,177,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 1,160,932 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at $7,730,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

