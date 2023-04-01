Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 565 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in Pfizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.