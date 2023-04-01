Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $38 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 27.8% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

