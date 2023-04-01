BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Insider Gary Goldberg Buys 1,000 Shares

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Rating) insider Gary Goldberg bought 1,000 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$58.37 ($38.91) per share, with a total value of A$58,371.00 ($38,914.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

