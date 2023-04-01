Bicycle Therapeutics plc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.72) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $453.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at $891,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 24.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,294,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 253,846 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,728 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 264,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 104.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 170,334 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.