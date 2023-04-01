BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 936 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $19,300.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,293,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Michael Rice sold 549 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $12,599.55.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael Rice sold 4,290 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $97,597.50.
- On Thursday, February 9th, Michael Rice sold 144 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $3,542.40.
BioLife Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of BLFS stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
