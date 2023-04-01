Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMEA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

BMEA opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $36.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of -1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

