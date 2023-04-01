Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMEA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Biomea Fusion Price Performance
BMEA opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $36.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of -1.75.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
