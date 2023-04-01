Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT Raised to $33.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $911.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of -1.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the third quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

