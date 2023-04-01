Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $33.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,150,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 515,658 shares.The stock last traded at $32.22 and had previously closed at $32.35.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 52,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 2.9 %

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of $911.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of -1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.