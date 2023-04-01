Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIREF. Scotiabank cut Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$14.75 target price on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.98 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 49.27%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1492 per share. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.24%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A.

