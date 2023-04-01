Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after TD Securities downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities now has a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$9.00. Birchcliff Energy traded as low as C$7.56 and last traded at C$7.56, with a volume of 156941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.65.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.31.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

