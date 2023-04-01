Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after TD Securities downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities now has a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$9.00. Birchcliff Energy traded as low as C$7.56 and last traded at C$7.56, with a volume of 156941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.65.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.31.
Birchcliff Energy Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.
Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
Featured Articles
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.