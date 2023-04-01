Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.31.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$7.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.46. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.49 and a 12-month high of C$12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

