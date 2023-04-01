Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.29. Approximately 123,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,008,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 40,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. 31.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

