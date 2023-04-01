Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $71.72 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $151,748.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $127,000.

Shares of BPMC opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.70. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -10 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

