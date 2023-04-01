Blur Price Hits $0.63 on Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Blur has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $52.37 million and approximately $158.88 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002236 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001408 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About Blur
Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.
Blur Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars.
