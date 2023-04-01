B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 499.38 ($6.14).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BME. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.14) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.30) to GBX 380 ($4.67) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($5.09) to GBX 555 ($6.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 460 ($5.65) to GBX 550 ($6.76) in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

LON BME opened at GBX 482.10 ($5.92) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,268.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 289 ($3.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.60 ($6.97). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 475.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 409.91.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 2,631.58%.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 486 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £24,300 ($29,856.25). Company insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.