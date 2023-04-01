BNP Paribas Upgrades Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) to Neutral

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC raised shares of Proximus from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf raised Proximus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.20) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Proximus from €13.70 ($14.73) to €12.50 ($13.44) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Price Performance

BGAOY stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Proximus has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.