BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE DCF opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $8.55.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
