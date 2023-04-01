Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$71.00 and last traded at C$70.48, with a volume of 198051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBD.B shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$89.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.73.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$879,900.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

