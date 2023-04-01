Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$71.00 and last traded at C$70.48, with a volume of 198051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBD.B shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$89.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.73.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 3.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.54.
Insider Activity
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.