Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP John Bradley Sorenson Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

