Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $34.57 on Friday. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Braze by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

