Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Raul J. Fernandez Sells 740 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.2 %

AVGO stock opened at $641.54 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The company has a market capitalization of $267.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $609.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

