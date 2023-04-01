Brokerages Set a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Price Target at $2.19

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.19.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKA shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at $79,712.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long bought 79,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,432.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,712.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE:AKA opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $70.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.43. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.86.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
