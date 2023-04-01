Brokerages Set a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Price Target at $2.19

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKA shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at $79,712.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long bought 79,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,432.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,712.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AKA opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $70.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.43. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

