Brokerages Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) PT at $45.89

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.89.
A number of analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
NASDAQ:APPN opened at $44.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $66.91.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,992,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,580,725.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 38,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,518,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,598,028 shares in the company, valued at $383,441,218.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,992,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 735,916 shares of company stock worth $28,256,946 over the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Appian by 39.9% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,328,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth about $9,108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth about $13,983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth about $6,700,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Appian by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 151,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.
Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
