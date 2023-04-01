Brokerages Set BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) PT at $116.00

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXC stock opened at $67.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $615.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

