Brokerages Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Price Target at $243.92

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $194.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.08. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

