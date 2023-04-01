Brokerages Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target at $479.00

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $497.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $462.68 on Monday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.54 and a 200 day moving average of $433.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

