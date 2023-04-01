Brokerages Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Target Price at $17.33

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Melius downgraded Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 14,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $173,289.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,229.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 14,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $173,289.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,229.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Genise sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,214.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,013 shares of company stock valued at $654,087 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Frontier Group stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 2.11. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

