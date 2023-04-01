Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) PT at C$77.75

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$68.73 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$52.67 and a one year high of C$79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.40. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of C$14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.82 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 9.9898256 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

