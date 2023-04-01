Brokerages Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) PT at $37.20

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

International Game Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

International Game Technology stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 141,105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in International Game Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

