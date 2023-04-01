Brokerages Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Price Target at $14.82

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MPW. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $8.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 77.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.